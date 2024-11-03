Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa's verdict on 'Singham Again' is out now | See Post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa's verdict on Singham Again is here

Ajay Devgn's film 'Singham Again' has been making a splash in the theatres for the last 2 days. The film has earned Rs 85 crores in just two days. People are also liking the film and it is getting a lot of praise. Audiences have also praised the character of Singham i.e. Ajay Devgn in the film. Now Bajirao Singham's real-life daughter Nysa Devgan has also seen Singham Again. She has also given her reaction after watching the film. Moreover, Ajay shared Nysa's Instagram story and has also reacted to her verdict.

What did Ajay Devgn's daughter say?

Nysa Devgan had recently reached out and saw her father Ajay Devgn's film Singham Again. Nysa shared a scene from the film on her Instagram story and wrote, 'Your favourite hero's favourite hero @ajaydevgn.' Ajay Devgn also reacted to this post of his daughter and wrote, 'Your hero always.' Earlier, Ajay Devgn also shared a glimpse of his Diwali celebration with the family. Everyone was seen painted in yellow and looked beautiful. On the other hand, Singham Again is getting mixed reactions from the audiences. Fans have shared their reactions on social media after watching this film.

Will the film join the 100 crore club?

Singham Again continues to roar at the box office. The film has earned Rs 85 crore in 2 days. Now the film can enter the 100 crore club on Sunday. Kartik Aaryan's film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa-3', which was released with this film, is also constantly giving competition to Singham Again. However, Singham Again is leading at the box office and has earned more than 10 crores. Now on Sunday, the Ajay Devgn starrer can also enter the 100 crore club. Apart from him, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar are also a part of Rohit Shetty's film.

Also Read: SRK birthday special: From Delhi boy to global superstar – A journey filled with dreams, romance, stardom