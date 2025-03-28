Ajay Devgn returns with a bang in 'Raid 2' teaser out, with Riteish Deshmukh joining cast Raid 2 showcases Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Pathak, and Amit Sial in an action-packed sequel filled with suspense and high-stakes drama.

Ajay Devgn, known for his powerful performances, gave Bollywood another blockbuster last year with the much-awaited Singham Again, marking the third film in the Singham franchise. This year, the actor is all set to create a storm at the box office once again with his upcoming movie Raid 2. The teaser for the film was released today, Friday, and fans are already buzzing with excitement. In Raid 2, Devgn steps back into the shoes of an Income Tax officer, ready to take on corruption with full force.

This time, the film features a stellar new addition to the cast—Riteish Deshmukh, who plays a pivotal role alongside Devgn. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 promises high-octane drama and suspense. The teaser, released by T-Series on YouTube, announces: "The wait is over! Presenting Raid 2," with Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Pathak, and Amit Sial in lead roles.

New revelations in sequel

The teaser opens with a shocking revelation about Patnaik, the relentless Income Tax officer, who has conducted 74 raids and transferred the same number of officials in his pursuit of justice. His unwavering integrity has made him a thorn in the side of corrupt individuals. Despite immense pressure, Patnaik remains resolute, setting the stage for an explosive showdown. Saurabh Shukla returns to reprise his villainous role, adding to the suspense.

The tension escalates further as we are introduced to Patnaik’s formidable new adversary, Dada Bhai, played by Riteish Deshmukh. This new character promises to be a tough challenge for the officer, adding depth and intrigue to the plot.

Release date set for May 1, 2025

Raid 2 is the highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 crime thriller Raid, which was also directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar, Raid 2 is presented by T-Series and produced by Panorama Studios. With Devgn leading the charge once again as the fearless officer, the film is poised to offer an intense ride for audiences.

With just over a month left until its release, excitement is building among Ajay Devgn’s fans, who are eager to see him back in action. Raid 2 will hit theaters worldwide on May 1, 2025, and promises to be an edge-of-your-seat thriller.