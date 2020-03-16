Ajay Devgn shares Raid's BTS video as the film clocks two years

Monday, March 16, 2020
     
Ajay Devgn's Raid was a sleeper-hit of 2018.

New Delhi Updated on: March 16, 2020 17:22 IST
 Raid was directed by Raj Kumar Gupta

Ajay Devgn's Raid, which released in 2018 was a sleeper-hit. Raj Kumar Gupta directorial was inspired by true events. As Raid marked two years of its release on March 16, the actor took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video of the film. 

"Raid was a film made in real-time, that's why it resonated with the audience. #2YearsOfRaid," Devgn captioned the post. Undoubtedly, fans loved this surprise gift from their favourite actor.

Soon, comments poured with fans demanding for Raid 2. ''What a movie it was,'' wrote a social media user. ''Sequel kab ayega?,'' commented another.

Besides Ajay Devgn, Raid also starred Ileana D'Cruz, Saurabh Shukla, Amit Sial, Sheeba Chaddha and others in important roles. 

