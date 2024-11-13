Aitraaz 2: Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor's classic to get a sequel, Subhash Ghai spills beans

Follow us on Image Source : X Aitraaz 2 has been announced by veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai

The film 'Aitraaz' starring Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kareena Kapoor Khan completed 20 years on Tuesday, November 12. At the same time, now good news has come for the fans. Fans can now also see the sequel of this film. Producer Subhash Ghai shared a post praising Priyanka Chopra's bold and beautiful acting in the 2004 film. Praising her memorable acting, he revealed that she was apprehensive about doing the role, yet she played it with full confidence. He further announced Aitraaz 2 in the same post. Now, he has confirmed that Aitraaz 2 is indeed happening and he has roped in director Amit Rai.

Here's the announcement

Sharing a picture of Priyanka Chopra from the film Aitraaz, Subhash Ghai wrote, 'Bold and beautiful Priyanka Chopra dared and did it. That is why even after 20 years, cine lovers cannot forget her performance in Aitraaz, which Mukta Arts produces. When she was very apprehensive to play the role of an ambitious woman, but she played it with full confidence. Now Mukta Arts is ready for Aitraaz 2 with 3 years of hard work and a great script. Just wait and watch.'

Amit Rai has written the script in 3 years

Now in a recent interview, Subhash Ghai again confirmed the sequel. He said, 'I have heard a great script from Oh My God 2 writer-director Amit Rai, which is now written as Aitraaz 2. We are getting so many calls from various studios that they are interested in making the film. And I must say Amit has a big hit script this time. I really liked it.' The issue of sexual harassment in the workplace was raised in Aitraaz. When asked about the concept of the sequel, Subhash Ghai said that the subject is Amit Rai's. He shared that Amit Rai has written another bold issue about today's sex life, which will include new topics and scenes.

Who will be the actress in the film?

Subhash Ghai further said that they are now in the process of selecting the lead heroine of Aitraaz 2. He said, 'We have a wish list, but let's see who is selected. It will again be a bold role, for which I am sure the actress will get a lot of awards, as Priyanka got. He also said that the sequel of Aitraaz would be better. But if we look at Ghai's comment section, users can be seen promoting Kriti Sanon for the role. It is significant to note that Kriti's acting as the bad sister in Do Patti has earned her this recognition.

