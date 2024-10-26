After Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan, Suniel Shetty, his son Ahan buy property in Mumbai: Check its worth

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Suniel Shetty and Ahan Shetty

In a thrilling turn of events in the Mumbai property scene, Bollywood’s beloved actor Suniel Shetty and his son, Ahan Shetty, have splashed out a whopping Rs 8.01 crore on a chic new pad in Khar West, Bandra! The dynamic duo snagged this swanky 1,200-square-foot property through a bank auction, as revealed by registration documents accessed by Square Yards.

This latest investment comes hot on the heels of other star-studded real estate moves in the area, with the likes of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and even cricketer KL Rahul making headlines for their plush purchases. Bandra, a hotspot for the rich and famous, is known for its prime location near the bustling Bandra-Kurla Complex and the chic neighbourhoods of Worli and Andheri.

The transaction, finalized in October 2024, included a hefty stamp duty of Rs 40.08 lakh and a registration fee of Rs 30,000. Fans are buzzing with excitement over the Shettys' decision to invest in this coveted locality, which boasts premium amenities and excellent connectivity—perfect for a family of actors!

And let’s not forget, Suniel Shetty isn’t just a superstar known for his iconic roles in films like Hera Pheri and Dhadkan. His son Ahan is also making waves in the industry, having debuted in Tadap and is set to star in the much-anticipated Border 2 alongside big names like Sunny Deol and Diljit Dosanjh.

But that’s not all—just this week, the Bachchan father-son duo made headlines with their real estate spree, purchasing 10 luxurious apartments in Mumbai’s Mulund for ₹24.95 crore! With all these high-profile acquisitions, Mumbai’s property market is the place to be for Bollywood's elite.

As the excitement continues to build, one can’t help but wonder what other celebrity investments will pop up next. Will we see more stars joining the property game? Only time will tell, but for now, the Shettys and Bachchans are setting the standard high!

Stay tuned for more juicy gossip from the world of Bollywood real estate!