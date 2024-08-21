After 12th Fail success, Vikrant Massey to attend premiere of Sector 36 at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vikrant Massey to attend premiere of Sector 36 at IFFM

After the resounding success of 12th Fail, Vikrant Massey is gearing up for another significant milestone in his career as he prepares to attend the premiere of his latest film, Sector 36, at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). Vikrant has long been recognised for his ability to take on diverse roles, and his performance in 12th Fail was no exception. The film showcased his extraordinary acting prowess, earning him widespread acclaim and accolades from audiences and critics alike. His portrayal in the film was so impactful that it led to him winning the prestigious Best Actor Critics award at the IFFM 2024.

Sector 36

Vikrant’s journey continues as he now steps into a new chapter with Sector 36, a film that is already generating significant buzz even before its release. The anticipation surrounding the film’s premiere at such a renowned international festival is a testament to Vikrant's growing influence in global cinema. The excitement is palpable as fans and critics eagerly await the unveiling of his latest work. The recently unveiled poster for Sector 36 offers a glimpse of Vikrant in an entirely new avatar, hinting at yet another intriguing and challenging role that promises to captivate audiences. His ability to continuously reinvent himself and bring depth to every character he portrays speaks volumes about his dedication and talent as an actor.

About the film

As Sector 36 is set to premiere on Netflix on 13 September 2024, Vikrant’s presence at the IFFM not only highlights his current success but also sets the stage for what’s to come. The film also feastures Tanu Weds Manu fame Deepak Dobriyal. Additionally, fans can look forward to seeing Vikrant in The Sabarmati Report, where he will be sharing the screen with Raashi Khanna, further solidifying his place as one of the most versatile actors in the industry today.

