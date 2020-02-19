Image Source : TWITTER Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani's Malang becomes third film of 2020 to cross Rs 50 crore at box-office

Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani's Malang becomes the third film of 2020 to cross Rs 50 crore at the box-office. Filmmaker Mohit Suri's "Malang" has collected over Rs 50 crore at the box-office since its release. Malang is the third film of 2020 to cross this mark after Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Street Dancer 3D.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala claimed in a tweet on Wednesday: "#Malang is a clean hit! crosses 50 crore mark and becomes the third film of 2020 to cross this mark so far! Day 11 collection stands at 1.49 crore. (Week 2) Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 2.52 cr. Sun 3.25 cr Mon 1.53cr, Tue 1.49 cr Total - 50.69 cr."

#Malang is a clean hit! crosses 50 crore mark and becomes the third film of 2020 to cross this mark so far!



Day 11 collection stands at 1.49 crore. [Week 2] Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 2.52 cr. Sun 3.25 cr Mon 1.53cr, Tue 1.49 cr Total - 50.69 CR — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 19, 2020

"Malang" released on February 7. It stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.

Trade expert on Tuesday had posted that the film is coming closer to the Rs 50 crore benchmark.

#Malang hits ₹ 50 cr... Third film to cross ₹ 50 cr mark in 2020, after #Tanhaji [nearing ₹ 275 cr] and #StreetDancer3D [nearing ₹ 75 cr]... [Week 2] Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 2.52 cr, Sun 3.25 cr, Mon 1.53 cr, Tue 1.49 cr. Total: ₹ 50.69 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 19, 2020

"#Malang will hit Rs 50 cr today (Tue; Day 12)... (Week 2) Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 2.52 cr, Sun 3.25 cr, Mon 1.53 cr. Total: Rs 49.20 cr. #India biz," Adarsh had tweeted.

"Malang" is a romantic action thriller film produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Jay Shewakramani.