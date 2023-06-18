Adipurush box office collection Day 2: Prabhas' film smoothly enters Rs 200 crore club amidst public backlash

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/TSERIES Adipurush box office collection Day 2

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's highly anticipated film, a modern retelling of the Ramayana, made its theatrical debut on June 16th, generating intense emotions and drawing large crowds. Directed by Om Raut and featuring Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, the movie was released in five languages (Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada). Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film had a sensational opening, captivating audiences and surpassing expectations. Now, estimates for the second day indicate that the film's success remains undeterred despite the controversies surrounding it.

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala's initial projections, Adipurush has already amassed a staggering Rs 200 crore globally within a mere two days of its release. Notably, the film reportedly earned Rs 37 crore in the Hindi market alone. While the confirmed figures are yet to be announced, these early estimates affirm the film's continued financial triumph amidst ban calls.

Speaking of Day 1 collections, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media and wrote, "A massive start was on the cards due to the hype and the *advance bookings* were an indicator of the fact… As expected, #Adipurush has embarked on a fantastic start on Day 1… Fri ₹ 37.25 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC. NOTE: #Hindi version. #Boxoffice."

About Adipurush:

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's Adipurush was released after a bunch of controversies and changes in the movie. Directed by Om Raut, the film hit theatres on June 16. Inspired by the Hindu mythological epic Ramayan, the film features Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as Ravan. The film carries forward the virtue of Lord Ram which entails Dharma, Courage and Sacrifice which rightly reflects in the elegant poster. The multilingual film is produced by T-Series.

