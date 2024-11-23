Abhishek Bachchan starrer 'I Want To Talk' Box office collection for day 1

Follow us on Image Source : X Know Abhishek Bachchan starrer 'I Want To Talk' Box office report here

The Abhishek Bachchan starrer 'I Want to Talk' was finally released in theatres on November 22. The film is about a man named Arjun Sen, a USA-based NRI, who is facing a life-changing surgery and also has a complicated relationship with his daughter since childhood. The film, which received positive reviews from the audience, had a slow start at the box office. The film could not even surpass Abhishek's last release 'Ghoomar'.

Opening day collection

The film directed by Shoojit Sircar took an opening of only Rs 25 lakh at the Indian box office. On Friday, the Hindi occupancy of 'I Want to Talk' was 7.44 per cent overall, with the highest recorded in Chennai (28 per cent). It is expected that the collection of the film will see a jump from the second day due to the positive response.

Abhishek Bachchan's lowest opening films

Dhai Akshar Prem Ke - 1 lakh rupees

I Want to Talk - 25 lakh rupees

Phir - 27 lakh rupees

Run - 76 lakh rupees

Ghoomar - 80 lakh rupees

Team of 'I Want to Talk'

Apart from Abhishek Bachchan, 'I Want to Talk' also stars Ahalya Bambru, Jayant Kriplani, Christine Goddard and Johnny Lever. Directed by Shoojit Sarkar, the film is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. The screenplay and dialogues of the film are written by Ritesh Shah.

Praise from famous filmmakers

The film recently received praise from famous Bollywood director Imtiaz Ali. Praising the film, he wrote, 'Senti kar diya yaar, Shoojit Sarkar. Very spectacular. Abhishek Bachchan's best to date. Well done and best wishes, Ritesh Shah.' At the same time, Sujoy Ghosh reviewed the film on his X account and wrote, 'I saw Shoojit's I Want to Talk. It is a very good heart-touching film. Shoojit is the best in these films. Along with this, he has a great group of Abhishek and actors. If you can watch it, definitely watch it.'

