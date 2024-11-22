Arjun Kapoor dedicates his new tattoo 'Rab Rakha' to this special person

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Arjun Kapoor reveals his new tattoo.

Arjun Kapoor, who is currently basking in the success of his latest film Singham Again, got a new tattoo on his body. He also revealed the real inspiration behind getting the new tattoo. Taking to his Instagram account, Arjun shared a series of pictures and videos flaunting his tattoo on his shoulder which reads, ''Rab Rakha'', meaning ''May God be with you'.

See the post:

Along with the post, Arjun also penned a heartwarming note in the caption, which reads, ''May god be with you. My mother always said this – in good times and bad. Even today, it feels like she’s right here with me, guiding me, watching over me.''

Revealing the name of that special person to whom he dedicated this tattoo, he said, ''I got this tattoo on the eve of the ‘Singham Again’ release, and now, as I stand on the brink of this new chapter, I feel like she’s got my back, reminding me that the universe has a plan. Thank you Ma, for teaching me faith. Rab Rakha, always.''

On the work front

Arjun Kapoor was most recently seen in Rohit Shetty's directorial, Singham Again. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.

The action drama flick was released in cinemas on the occasion of Diwali and competed with Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Arjun will next feature in Mere Husband Ki Biwi alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. Apart from this, he will also star in multi-starrer No Entry 2 and Ayyappanum Koshiyum alongside John Abraham.

