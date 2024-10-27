Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan: Shanaya Kapoor's debut film with Vikrant Massey announced | See post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan has been announced on Sunday

In the times when several producers are being called out for launching celebrity kids, another star kid is on the verge of marking her Bollywood debut. Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor is now ready to make her acting debut with 12th Fail fame actor Vikrant Massey's film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. This film of Shanaya and Vikrant will be a love story. In this, she will be playing the role of a theatre actress. At the same time, Vikrant Massey will be seen in the role of a blind musician. The shooting of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan started on Sunday in Mumbai. This film will be based on writer Ruskin Bond's popular short story 'The Eyes Have It'. This film will be set on a musical backdrop. The story of 'The Eyes Have It' deals with love, freedom, memories and faith.

Shanaya will bring freshness, says director Santosh Singh

Santosh Singh and Vikrant are going to work together once again with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. Before this, both worked in the hit series Broken But Beautiful S1. "It is always good to work with young talent. Shanaya will bring that freshness to this film. Her acting journey is also starting with this film," Singh said.

It is a challenging role, says Vikrant Massey

On the role in the film, Vikrant said that the role of lover boy is an exciting challenge for him. "Mansi has trusted me for the romantic lead. I will always be grateful to Mansi and Varun. Working with Santosh Singh again will be creative satisfaction," Vikrant said.

Let us tell you, before Shanaya, the makers were thinking of other Bollywood actresses like Tara Sutaria, Alaya F and Pratibha Ranta for the lead role in this film. But Shanaya seemed perfect to them for this role. She too was waiting for her Bollywood debut for a long time. However, before this, she was in talks for Karan Johar-Shashank Khaitan's urban triangle film Bedhadak. Also, news came that she will make her debut with Hotstar's series Student and The Year. But all these projects were shelved. Now she will finally mark her acting debut with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan.

