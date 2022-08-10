Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha: Where to Watch, Book Tickets, Movie Review, Box Office, HD download, Trailer

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AAMIR KHAN PRODUCTIONS Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha is all set to release in theatres on August 11 (Thursday). The film marks Aamir's return to Bollywood after 4 years. Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump, which had Tom Hanks in the lead role. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. As the movie is set to release amid huge anticipation, let us take a look at all the details of the upcoming Hindi comedy drama.

Who is the director of Laal Singh Chaddha?

Advait Chandan

Who are the producers of Laal Singh Chaddha?

Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios

What is the star cast of Laal Singh Chaddha?

Aamir Khan as Laal Singh Chaddha

Ahmad Ibn Umar as Young Laal

Kareena Kapoor as Rupa

Naga Chaitanya as Balaraju "Bala" Bodi

Mona Singh as Mrs. Chaddha, Laal Singh Chaddha's mother

Manav Vij as Mohammad Paaji

Aaryaa Sharma

Shah Rukh Khan (cameo appearance)

Where to watch Laal Singh Chaddha?

Laal Singh Chaddha is all set to face a big Bollywood clash with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's family entertainer Raksha Bandhan on August 11 in your nearby theatres.

Where to book tickets for Laal Singh Chaddha?

The movie tickets for Laal Singh Chaddha can be booked on BookMyShow or on the PayTM app for any theatre/cinema halls near you. If you book movie tickets through Amazon Pay, you may also get cashback in your Amazon wallet. The tickets can be purchased at the window as well.

Will Laal Singh Chaddha stream on OTT platforms?

The makers have announced that the film will be available on OTT 6 months after its release in theatres on August 11.

Who has given music in Laal Singh Chaddha?

The film score is composed by Tanuj Tiku. The original songs featured in the film are composed by Pritam. The lyrics for the songs are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Songs of Laal Singh Chaddha

Trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha

