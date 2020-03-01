Aamir Khan dons army uniform in his latest look from Laal Singh Chaddha. See viral photo

Aamir Khan will also be seen in a clean-shaven look in Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the most awaited films of the year 2020. The film has already created quite a buzz among and Aamir Khan fans can't wait to see their favourite star back on screen at Christmas 2020. Aamir has been shooting extensively for the film on various locations and in various looks. In the latest photo of Aamir Khan's look from the film, he could be seen sporting a clean shaved look wearing an army uniform.

The photo is being shared on various fan pages of the actor. Earlier, Aamir's look with a long beard has surfaced online from the shoot of Laal Singh Chaddha in Himachal Pradesh.

On Valentine's Day 2020, Aamir had unveiled Kareena Kapoor's look from the film. Kareena could be seen in a simple avatar. Earlier,pictures of Kareena wearing salwar kameez during the shoot of the film had gone viral. This will be after a gap for eight years that Aamir and Kareena will be seen sharing screen space in a film.

Aamir Khan will be seen sporting multiple looks in Laal Singh Chaddha. In the first look, he will be seen with a Sikh turban, meanwhile, he will also be seen sporting a long beard and a clean-shaven look.

Laal Singh Chaddha directed by Secret Superstar director Advait Chandan is a remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump that starred Tom Hanks. Aamir is also co-producing the film with Viacom 18.