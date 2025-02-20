Aadar Jain's 'time pass' comment on Tara Sutaria amid wedding with Alekha Advani angers netizens In an inside video from the Mehndi ceremony, Aadar Jain was seen talking about his love story with Alekha Advani. However, his alleged 'timepass' comment on Tara Sutaria has not gone well with social media users.

Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan's aunt Reema Jain's younger son Aadar Jain is all set to tie the knot with longtime girlfriend Alekha Advani. Both are going to tie the knot according to Hindu customs on Thursday. Their pre-wedding rituals have been going on with great pomp. Let us tell you that yesterday evening, on February 19, Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani hosted a star-studded Mehendi ceremony. From Kareena-Karisma to Ranbir-Alia, the entire Kapoor family and friends were seen at the occasion. However, in an inside video that surfaced from the Mehndi ceremony, Aadar was seen talking about his love story with Alekha. He admitted that he had been in a 'time pass' relationship before revealing his feelings to Alekha. This has angered netizens as they relationship he was dating Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria before his wife Alekha.

What did Aadar Jain say?

A video of Aadar Jain is becoming quite viral on social media in which he is seen expressing his love for Alekha. "I have always loved her and I always wanted to be with her. So she sent me on this long 20-year journey through time-pass. It was worth the wait because I got a chance to marry this beautiful, beautiful woman who looked like a dream. I love you, and it was worth the wait. It's a secret, I have always loved her... I have spent four years of my life in time pass. But now I am with you, baby," Jain said in the video.

Social media users react

The internet is full of user reactions to Aadar's speech. While many people found his confession brutally honest, some were surprised by him calling it a "time pass" and others just felt bad for the Bollywood actor. One user wrote, "It meant Tara Sutaria was a time pass wow." Another wrote, "I feel sorry for her. Such an insensitive comment."

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani have been married before

Let us tell you that earlier Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani got married on January 12, 2025 in Goa. Many pictures and videos of Alekha and Aadar's wedding also went viral on social media. Aadar chose a grey suit for the wedding, at the same time, Alekha Advani looked very beautiful in a white off-shoulder gown and completed her look with a matching necklace and earrings.

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani proposed to each other in the year 2023

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani made their relationship public in November 2023, when he shared a picture of himself and described her as the 'light of his life'. Earlier they were seen together at the Diwali celebrations organized by Kareena and Saif Ali Khan. Alekha made her first public appearance with Aadar at Kareena's party in 2023.

For the unversed, Alekha is the founder of Well which organises wellness events, workshops and interactive sessions.

Aadar and Tara Sutaria's relationship

Before Alekha Advani, Aadar Jain was dating Tara Sutaria. They met at Karan Johar's Diwali party in 2018 and in 2020 they made their relationship official on Instagram. Tara was often seen having lunch with the Kapoor family and reportedly the relationship between the two was very strong and they were planning to get engaged but for some reason, their relationship did not last long. After this, Aadar started dating Alekha, who was a close friend of Tara as well.

Also Read: After Madhya Pradesh, Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava declared tax free in Goa