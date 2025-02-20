After Madhya Pradesh, Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava declared tax free in Goa After Madhya Pradesh, now 'Chhaava' has been declared tax-free in another Indian state. On the 395th birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced this through a post on X.

Vicky Kaushal's film 'Chhaava' has now been made tax-free in Goa as well after Madhya Pradesh. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced this through a post on X on Wednesday evening on the occasion of the 395th birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also made a film based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj tax-free in his state.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant declares 'Chhaava' tax-free

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant wrote on X, "I am happy to announce that the film Chhaava, based on the life and sacrifice of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, will be tax-free in Goa." He stressed that the film depicts the valour and courage of Sambhaji Maharaj, who fought against the Mughals and the Portuguese for "Dev, Desh and Dharma".

Devendra Fadnavis said this about Chhaava

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also welcomed the appeal to make the film Chhaava tax-free. He praised the historical presentation of the film and said that he had heard good feedback about the film from the public. CM Fadnavis said, "I am happy that a very good film has been made on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Although, I have not seen it yet, the feedback I have received shows that history has not been distorted in this film." Along with this, Fadnavis also informed that Maharashtra had already removed the entertainment tax in 2017 and now they will see how the film can be made available to more and more people.

'Chhaava' will soon touch the figure of 200

Vicky Kaushal's film 'Chhaava' crossed the 100 crore mark at the box office on the third day of its release. Now it will soon join the club of Rs 200 crore. The film has so far collected Rs 197.75 crore from the box office. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar. Vicky Kaushal is in the lead role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in 'Chhaava'. Apart from this, Rashmika Mandanna has played Yesubai Bhosale, Akshaye Khanna has played Aurangzeb, Diana Penty has played Jinat-un-Nisa Begum, Divya Dutta has played Soyrabai, Viineet Kumar Siingh has played Kavi Kalash and Ashutosh Rana has played Hambirrao Mohite.

Also Read: Kailash Kher shares victory song with the people of Delhi after BJP's win in Assembly Elections