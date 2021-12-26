83 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ranveer Singh starrer expected to take big Christmas jump

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@KHADEEJAHRS 83 Box Office Collection Day 2

After much delay, the Ranveer Singh starrer sports biopic '83', was finally released on December 24. As expected, the film opened to a blockbuster response from the viewers, who flocked to the theatres to watch Ranveer Singh portraying Kapil Dev, captain of the 1983 cricket World Cup-winning team. On its opening day, the film performed well in premium multiplexes with collecting Rs 12 crore at the box office. For the second day, according to Box Office, 83 is expected to earn around 16 crore nett.

"83 (Hindi) has collected around 16 crore nett on day two to take its two day to 28 crore nett with growth on day two set to be in the 30-35% region. The growth should have been more for the film as the opening day came out low and more importantly it was a national holiday for Xmas," Box Office stated.

However, 83 is witnessing a close competition from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Pushpa' that is creating a storm at the box office.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, 83 narrates Team India's win in the 1983 cricket world cup. The film features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone as his wife Romi Dev. The star cast of the film 83 shot with the real world cup when they reenacted the victory scene. The film also has surprise elements for fans as it features actress Neena Gupta and former cricketer Kapil Dev as well.

Neena Gupta essays the part of Kapil Dev's mother Rajkumari Lal Nikhanj in '83'. Ironically, the father of her daughter, Sir Viv Richards, was Kapil's bete noir at the 1983 World Cup. Neena Gupta dated Sir Viv, the West Indies batting legend, who was a member of the 1983 Carribean squad led by Sir Clive Lloyd, which was then considered invincible, having won the first two World Cups.

Kapil Dev makes a cameo appearance as a member of the audience who picks up the ball after a cracker of a shot by Ranveer Singh, who plays the cricket legend in the film. The character played by Kapil exclaims: "Good shot, Kapil!." Ranveer has been garnering a whole lot of praise for his performance in the sports drama.

