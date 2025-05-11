7 Bollywood films that redefined motherhood on the big screen | Mother's Day 2025 Special Mother's Day 2025 is here. On this special occasion, know about some such films that focused on the sacrifice and love of the mother.

New Delhi:

Whatever the era of Hindi films may be, stories based on mothers and their zeal have been released in every era. Through these films, the greatness, affection, sacrifice and love of the mother have been shown beautifully. On the occasion of Mother's Day 2025, we have a list of films that are based on extraordinary mothers and their motherhood.

Mom

The film 'Mom (2017)' starring Sridevi was a crime thriller film. The film was made around the story of how a mother takes revenge on the people who harass her daughter. Sridevi's acting in the film was highly appreciated; she showed the pain and revenge of a mother very well on the big screen. This film was directed by Ravi Udyawar.

Mother India

The story of the film 'Mother India (1957)' directed by Mehboob Khan shows the life of a strong woman and mother. Nargis Dutt, who plays Radha in the film, faces every struggle in life, raises her children. At the end of the film, when her son makes a wrong decision, commits a crime, she does not forgive him, but shoots him.

Jazbaa

Aishwarya Rai played the role of a lawyer and mother in the Sanjay Gupta-directed film 'Jazbaa (2015)'. In this film, Aishwarya Rai's character saves a criminal to save her kidnapped daughter. What kind of difficulties she faces on this path and how she fulfils the duty of a mother, this is the story of the film.

Mimi

Kriti Sanon played the role of a surrogate mother in the film 'Mimi (2021)' directed by Laxman Utekar. She carries someone else's child in her womb for money. Suddenly, they abandon the child, then Mimi raises her surrogate child. In this film, the audience got to see a different form of a mother.

Kahaani 2

Vidya Balan acted in the Sujoy Ghosh directed film 'Kahaani 2-Durga Rani Singh (2016)'. In the story of this film, Durga (Vidya Balan) raises a girl like her daughter, keeping the girl away from her bad relatives. The climax of the film is such that the audience is surprised.

Helicopter Ela

Kajol has played the role of a single mother in the Pradeep Sarkar-directed film 'Helicopter Ela (2018)'. Ela (Kajol)'s life revolves around her son. In the end, the son thinks of living separately from the mother. After this, Ela goes to college to complete her studies, fulfil her unfulfilled dreams. Ila's son is also very happy to see his mother moving ahead in life.

Paa

Back in 2009, Vidya played the exceptional role of a mother whose son suffers from Progeria. She not only showed the courageous side of mothers but her integrity during it all is applaudable. Other than Vidya, the R Balki directorial also had Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles.

