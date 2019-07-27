Street Dancer 3D: After foot injury, Varun Dhawan faints on sets, here's why

Image Source : TWITTER Street Dancer 3D: After foot injury, Varun Dhawan fainted on sets, here's why

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is all geared up for his second collaboration with choreographer turned filmmaker Remo D'Souza. The duo has teamed up for the third instalment of the hit ABCD franchise titled, Street Dancer 3D, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor in a lead role. Earlier, the 32-year-old actor suffered foot injury while he was trying to perfect a single step for the upcoming movie. Now, the latest buzz has it that Varun Dhawan fainted on the sets of Street Dancer due to eighteen hours of continuous shooting.

"Varun was battling cold and fever for a long time, but continued to shoot nonetheless, well aware that his portions had to be wrapped up before July 26. On Tuesday, he was to film a gruelling dance sequence with his co-actors. Following intense prep, he was shooting for the number when he got dizzy and fainted," a source was quoted as saying to Midday.

Furthermore, the source suggested that the Judwaa 2 actor took a day off from work earlier, and was back on the sets on July 25. He did a double shift by working from afternoon to next day's morning.

"Knowing that they had lost out on a day, Varun told Remo sir that he would do a double shift. He reported to the set at 1 pm and worked till 7 am on Friday morning," the source said

Sreet Dancer will also mark Varun and Shraddha's second collaboration. The duo has previously shared the screen space in ABCD 2 which was also directed by Remo.

Recently, Varun Dhawan wrapped up the first schedule of the dance film in Punjab and now the team will head to London on February 11 for the next schedule. Street Dancer is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Lizelle D’Souza and Krishan Kumar, and it also stars Prabhu Deva, Nora Fatehi, Shakti Mohan and Aparshakti Khurana in vital roles.

Street Dancer will hit the theatres on November 8.

