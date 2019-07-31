Tiger Shroff wields most powerful machine gun in War

Actor Tiger Shroff will be seen wielding one of the most powerful machine guns the Gatling, in his forthcoming film "War".

"For one scene, we got the world's most powerful machine gun, Gatling and choreographed an action sequence featuring Tiger. It is a sight to see him tear down a city with this insanely powerful piece of a military weapon," director Siddharth Anand said in a statement. The Gatling is one of the best-known early rapid-fire spring loaded, hand cranked weapons and a forerunner of the modern machine gun and rotary cannon.

Calling Tiger an "incredible action hero", Anand said he wanted to show people something that he had never done before. War is a high-voltage action movie, starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vani Kapoor in lead roles. It will be a face-off between Hrithik and Tiger. War has been shot extensively across different foreign locations.

"While making War, we constantly kept in mind one thing, what will make this film the biggest action entertainer that India has seen. All our effort has been to make this film a visual spectacle for audiences, especially action genre lovers. Both Hrithik and Tiger have already wowed people with their action avatars in their previous films, so we wanted to push the boundaries more

Tiger in real life sees Hrithik as his mentor, for his dance moves as well as his acting skills. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the high-octane film is to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on October 2.

