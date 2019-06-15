Sunny Deol in Aap Ki Adalat: Gadar actor reveals the real reason behind his anger in films

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sunny Deol in Aap Ki Adalat: Actor reveals the real reason behind his anger in film

Sunny Deol has not just been one of the bankable actors in Bollywood but has also given his fans enough reasons to cherish him and his characters all their life. From romancing divas like Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit, Poonam Dhillon, Raveena Tandon and others on the big screen to fighting the goons with his ‘dhai kilo ka hath’, Sunny Deol has always managed to make a home in viewers’ hearts. However, because of his roles like Tara Singh in movie Gadar and Major Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri in the film Border, fans often confuse that the actor consists of same anger and qualities as in his film. When Sunny Deol arrived on India TV's Aap Ki Adalat., he opened up about how he became a prisoner of his image because of the films he acted in.

When Aap Ki Adalat host and India TV’s Editor-in-chief Rajat Sharma asked Sunny Deol about his anger issues and how fans think that he is equally angry in real life, the actor burst the bubble of his ‘angry image’ and revealed that he is not always annoyed at people in real life. Sunny Deol revealed that even when he gets angry in the film, it is because of the situations his characters are in. The actor said that he is similar in real life as well and is very protective of his family, so if anyone would ever raise a finger on his loved ones, he would get angry. Sunny Deol also jokingly said that since he is a Punjabi, the angry nature sometimes dominates itself. Watch the video here-

From his personal relationship with the people in the industry to his onscreen persona, Sunny Deol went candid about everything on Aap Ki Adalat. He even revealed that he hasn’t talked to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan for almost 16 years because of an incident that happened when they were shooting the 1993 hit movie Darr. Sunny Deol even went on to term the making of Darr as worst experience of his life. He then vowed to never work with Shah Rukh and Yash Chopra. However, his father remained closed to the director and his brother was part of Aditya Chopra's Jhoom Barabar Jhoom.

Sunny Deol in Aap Ki Adalat (Full Episode)-

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page