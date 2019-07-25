Shah Rukh Khan's next to be Land Of Lungi? All you need to know

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's next project is making a lot of buzz for all the right reasons. The actor hasn't announced his next project after Aanand L Rai's Zero, which tanked at the box office. It is being said that SRK is being cautious than before as he doesn't want to disappoint his fans in any way. We all know that SRK has quit Saare Jahan Se Achcha, a biopic on Rakesh Sharma as he wasn't convinced to do a film again that revolved around 'space and science. Now, the news of SRK collaborating with Sajid Nadiadwala for a South Indian film remake has been doing the rounds.

A report in Pinkvilla states that Sajid and SRK have been talking on their collaboration for quite some time and now it's almost on the verge of turning into reality. Sajid wants to rope in the superstar for LOL Land Of Lungi, which was earlier offered to Akshay Kumar and Vicky Kaushal. Akshay Kumar was the original choice, however, the actor decided to move on to Housefull 4, which is bankrolled under the same banner. Reports suggest that the conversations were also initiated with Uri actor Vicky Kaushal, however, things didn't materialise. Now, if SRK gives his nod to the film, it will be a bigger project for sure.

A source close to the development said, "He has not given a green signal to any project. It's true he is in talks for LOL but he has not taken a call on the same yet. He's reading all the scripts that are coming to him and will decide on his next project in a few months from now. He has watched Veeram and liked how the makers have spinned off the Hindi version. LOL is not only massy but is extremely funny and entertaining. As of now, SRK has liked the script."

LOL, a remake of Ajith starrer Veeram is a masala actioner and will be directed by Farhad Samji, whose Housefull 4 will release this Diwali 2019.

