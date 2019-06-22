Salman Khan wins internet with impressive backflip dive into pool. Watch video

Salman Khan

Superstar Salman Khan keeps on leaving us in awe of his fitness and toned body even at the age of 53. The actor, who is known for his muscular physique recently took to Instagram to share an interesting video. In the clip, he can be seen nailing backflip dive into a pool. We have to say, we are impressed.

Salman shared a video on his Twitter account as well. Donning a pair of blue shorts and a matching blue shirt, the actor climbs a rocky outcrop next to a swimming pool. He then does a backflip dive into the pool. The video has Sultan's hit song Jag ghoomiya playing in the background. Watch the video below.

The Dabangg actor also shared an adorable video with his nephew Ahil. In the video, Ahil holds on to Salman's leg, refusing to budge as the Bharat star makes a mock attempt to free himself. In the video, Salman is heard saying: "Ahil is real strong. He is carrying his mamu with his finger in his nose."

In another video which the star shared, Salman can be seen carrying a bulkier man on his shoulders.

On the acting front, Salman will next feature in Dabangg 3, co-starring Sonakshi Sinha. The third instalment of the hit franchise will see Salman reprising the role of cop Chulbul Pandey. He will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah. For the first time, he will romance Alia Bhatt on screen. Salman's Eid release Bharat minted over Rs 200 crores at the box office.

(With IANS inputs)