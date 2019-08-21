Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 to release in four languages on December 20

Dabangg 3 release date out

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha's Dabangg 3 is one of the much-awaited movies of 2019. The third instalment of the cop franchise was reported to release around Christmas this year. Now, the makers have announced the release date of Dabangg 3, which will hit theatres in four languages. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to write, ''Release date finalized... #ChulbulPandey is arriving on 20 Dec 2019... #Dabangg3 to release in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu... Salman Khan teams up with director Prabhu Dheva after #Wanted.''

While Salman will reprise his role of Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg 3, Sonakshi Sinham who made her acting debut with Dabangg will play the role of Rajjo, Chulbul's wife. The shooting of the film began in April in Madhya Pradesh's Maheshwar.

Dabangg 3 will narrate the backstory of Chulbul Pandey through flashbacks. To play the younger version of Chulbul, Salman shed few kilos. A source close to the development had told Mumbai Mirror, "In the flashback portions, Chulbul is a man in his 20s, and Salman has been hitting the gym to get the required look." As per reports, not Sonakshi but another actress will feature in flashback scenes.

Earlier in an interview, Arbaaz Khan had said that Dabangg franchise depends completely on Salman. ''Dabangg is an actor-driven franchise. It took us seven years to make the third part and we don't know how much time it will take to make the fourth one. It is dependent on one actor, Salman Khan. t is not like a James Bond kind of series that you work with an actor for two years and then with someone else... the character of Chulbul Pandey is evergreen and it will go on. Till the time we have the actor and we can do something with him age wise, we will do it,'' he had said.

For unversed, Dabangg was directed by Abhinav Kashyap while the second film was helmed by producer-actor Arbaaz Khan.

