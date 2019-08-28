Wednesday, August 28, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Bollywood News
  5. Saaho First Review out: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor starrer is sure-shot blockbuster, says critic from Dubai

Saaho First Review out: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor starrer is sure-shot blockbuster, says critic from Dubai

Saaho First Movie Review: Giving Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's film Saaho four stars out of five, the film critic calls Saaho just Paisa Vasool

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 28, 2019 20:42 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : TWITTER

Saaho First Review out: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor starrer is sure-shot blockbuster, says critic from Dubai

The most-awaited film of 2019 Saaho, starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor is all set to release on September 30 but the first review of the action drama is already here. While the excitement and hype are simply too much, a popular film critic, journalist, and member of the UAE Censor Board, Umair Sandhu has already watched Saaho on August 23. Calling Saaho a 'sure-shot blockbuster', the critic has given a fantastic review to Saaho in a series of tweets.

Giving Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's film Saaho four stars out of five, Umair Sandhu said, "#Saaho is a cinematic marvel which has the style as well as the substance.The VFX & Action Stunts is something which has not been watched on Indian screens ever. At the BO, it is a sure shot blockbuster and will set new benchmarks in the days to come. Highly recommended!".

Furthermore. he described Prabhas as India's Biggest STAR and, also said that Saaho has all the high-octane action scenes, sleek visuals, melodious music which make it watchable all the way.

One of the biggest releases of the week, Saaho starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor is set to hit screens on August 30th. It is expected to be an ultimate action ride for the audience.

India Tv - Sahoo Trailer launch

Sahoo Trailer launch

India Tv - Sahoo Trailer launch

Sahoo Trailer launch

India Tv - Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor

Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho has managed to create the much-needed hype among the moviegoers. Also, this is Prabhas' next film right after Baahubali, and it is expected to break and set several records at the worldwide box office.

India Tv - Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho still

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho still

India Tv - Sahoo still

Sahoo still

India Tv - Still from Saaho song

Image Source : YOUTUBE

Still from Saaho song

Are you excited to watch Sahoo? 

Saaho Trailer

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

arun-jaitley

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryAlia Bhatt's Prada song copy of Pakistani hit, claims Pak media Next StoryAmazon Prime keen to cast Amitabh Bachchan  