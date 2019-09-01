Image Source : TWITTER Saaho Box Office Collection Day 2: Prabhas's action drama enjoys good Saturday, all set to cross Rs 50 crore

After the majestic Baahubali 2, Prabhas is impressing fans with his latest action-drama Saaho at the box office. The Sujeeth directed film, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role, opened to Rs 24.40 crore on its opening day. The Hindi version of the film witnessed more or less a similar fate on its first Saturday earning Rs 23 crore, taking the latest Saaho box office collection to Rs 47.40 crore, according to Box Office India. This means that Prabhas starrer Saaho is all set to cross the Rs 50 crore mark on Sunday.

The report further states that Saaho there has been a drop in the South versions especially mass regions but Hyderabad and Bangalore drops you would take considering the huge first day numbers and the second day all India number can be in the 50-55 crore nett region which is an extraordinary 140 crore nett approx in two days.

#Saaho is outstanding on Day 2... Brand #Prabhas - who enjoys PAN India popularity - is attracting moviegoers in large numbers... Eyes ₹ 70 cr+ weekend, a fantastic 3-day total... Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr. Total: ₹ 49.60 cr Nett BOC. India biz. #Hindi version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 1, 2019

Saaho still

Furthermore, there is a restricted holiday for Ganesh Chaturthi on Monday which will help Saaho to put a big total in the first four days despite negative reviews that are surfacing everywhere.

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho

Saaho not only marked the debut of Prabhas in Bollywood but also marked the return of Prabhas to the big screen since the actor did not sign any movie for 5 years because of Baahubali.

Saaho movie

The film has a budget of over 350 crore riding on it, which makes it one of the most expensive films to come out of India.

Released on August 30 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, Saaho stars Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mahesh Manjrekar and Mandira Bedi in key roles apart from Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor.

Saaho Movie Review: Prabhas wins heart in this action extravaganza which lacks gripping storyline

Watch Saaho Trailer

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page