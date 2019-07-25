Image Source : INSTAGRAM Saaho action poster featuring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor has all our attention

After a poster filled with romance, the makers of Saaho released a new Saaho poster featuring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. The image shows them in action avatars that will keep you excited all the way.

Taking to his Instagram account, Prabhas shared the new action Saaho poster with a caption that read, "Hi Darlings! Hope you liked this action poster.. #Saaho coming on 30th August".

Recently, the makers of Saaho altered its release date to avoid a box office clash with Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal and John Abraham's Batla House. Earlier slated for 15 August, the multilingual action film will now hit cinemas on 30 August instead and will clash with Sushant Singh Rajput and Shradhha's upcoming comedy Chhichhore.

Set to release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil, Prabhas's Saaho also stars a bevy of Bollywood actors, starting from Shraddha as the female lead, and Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Mandira Bedi as the antagonists.

Other actors in the cast include Arun Vijay, Murli Sharma, Tinnu Anand, Evelyn Sharma, Sharath Lohitashwa, and Lal Vennela Kishore.

Saaho marks Shraddha's debut in Telugu film industry. It was reported that she will play the role of a cop from whose perspective the film is going to be narrated. She will reportedly perform some daredevil action stunts in the film.

The action choreography of the film is being supervised by Kenny Bates, who has been the action director of massive Hollywood hits like Transformers, Mission: Impossible, Rush Hour, and Armageddon. Peng Zhang, Dhilip Subbarayan, Stunt Silva, Stefan, Bob Brown and Ram-Lakshman have also served as action directors on the film.

