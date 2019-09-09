Monday, September 09, 2019
     
Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass new song 'Ishaq Chaliya' is a peppy party anthem. Watch it now

The latest track from 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass' is a party anthem

New Delhi Updated on: September 09, 2019 15:25 IST
Issaq Chaliya 

Karan Deol is all set to make his debut into movies with his father, Sunny Deol's directorial 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass'. The trailer for the movie was out last week and two of its songs including the title track are already getting a positive response. The film's latest track ‘Ishaaq Chaliye’ is a groovy party anthem and it's surely making its way to the nightlife scene. The song featuring Karan and lead Sahher is high on beats peppy club song.

Sung by Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur, the song is also composed by them. Siddharth and Garima have penned down the lyrics for the song.

Releasing on 20 September Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass is a romantic drama film that will mark the entry of third-generation Deol into the film industry.

 

