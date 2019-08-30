Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi reunite with Luka Chuppi director for Mimi, check out first poster

Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi reunite with Luka Chuppi director Dinesh Vijan for Mimi

Bollywood actors Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi are set to star in Luka Chuppi director Laxman Utekar's next, Mimi. Backed by Dinesh Vijan, the project is based around the Marathi film "Mala Aai Vhaaychya" which bagged the National Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi in 2011 and will be reportedly based on surrogacy. "There's a thrill in telling poignant stories and then there's a thrill in telling ones that are based on true events. 'Mimi' is one such tale," Vijan said in a statement.

The producer said the story of the film struck a chord with him. "It explores a beautiful relationship between a woman who never wanted to be a mother and one who can't wait to be one. What's unexpected about the story is the humorous vein that runs through it and that's what makes 'Mimi' exciting," he added.

Kriti Sanon has been playing the role of a small town in her last films. Now, the actress wishes to move out and play a role of a hot girl. Talking about the same, the actress in an interview to Bombay Times said, “I recently told someone, ‘Yaar, main shooting ke liye kaafi time se baahar nahi gayi hoon, I am doing the rounds of Lucknow, Gwalior, Mathura, and Chandigarh. I would love to shoot a film with a great script abroad, in which I get to wear hot pants and look glamourous. That’s not happened in a while for me.”

She even spoke at length about female actresses not being given due credit for the success of the film and said, “Even if you didn’t like my performance or want to criticise me, please write about it. I would love that feedback.”

Mimi will be produced by Maddock films in association with Jio Studios.

(With IANS inputs)