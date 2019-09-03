Jeetendra, Rakesh Roshan never got their due in Bollywood, feels Rishi Kapoor

Image Source : TWITTER Jeetendra and Rakesh Roshan never got their due feels Rishi Kapoor

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has said his fellow actors Jeetendra and Rakesh Roshan never got their due, even when they contributed so much to the Indian cinema. Kapoor has been in the United States for his cancer treatment for almost a year now, and plans to return to India in last week of September.

In an interview to Mirror Now, Kapoor said Bollywood, sometimes, fails to give worthy artistes their due.

"Jeetendra my dear friend, Rakesh Roshan my dear friend, they have never been acknowledged. Bechare 50 saal se upar woh log kaam kar rahe hain aur kiya hai. Aaj nahin kar rahe toh kya hua but kiya hai and unka sarmaya hai [Poor guys, they worked for 50 years. So, what if they aren’t doing it now. Whatever they have done it’s their asset]. They have worked so much for this country. What about them?" he said.

Kapoor added, "And I am not bothered about myself. Jeetendra ne kitna how much entertainment he has given this country."

Jeetendra's daughter Ekta Kapoor shared a clip of this interview on her Instagram. She captioned it: "Friends like these r gems! Rishi uncle on why dad or Guddu uncle never get acknowledged for their contribution to Entertainment! Duaaas n love for this powerhouse of an actor and amazing friend! May he b healthy n happy always."

Jeetendra is famous for roles in movies like Khilona, Parichay, Geet Gaya Pattharon ne and Caravan, while Rakesh Roshan has worked in films like Khoobsurat, Kaamchor, Shriman Shrimati, and Aakhir Kyon? Roshan has also directed Karan Arjun, Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, Koi Mil Gaya and the Krrish series.