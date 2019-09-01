Hrithik Roshan shares video to join War's wrap-up celebration

Sunday, September 01, 2019
     
In War, Tiger Shroff is pitted against his real-life idol Hrithik Roshan.

New Delhi Updated on: September 01, 2019 19:09 IST
Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff

Actor Hrithik Roshan says he will miss working with his "War" co-actor Tiger Shroff the most.

Hrithik on Sunday took to Instagram to share a video from the film's wrap-up celebration.

He captioned the image: "I still have a day shoot left. But since everyone started celebrating the wrap, here's half confused me joining in the fun. I just hope they remember that the last scene is still left. What I'm going to miss most is working with you Tiger Shroff. Everybody else, enjoy the party and see you at work day after."

In "War", Tiger is pitted against his real-life idol Hrithik. The film is set to be a visual spectacle for quintessential action lovers, who will witness some jaw-dropping stunts. 

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the high-octane film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on October 2.

 

