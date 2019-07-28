Hrithik Roshan, Sara Ali Khan likely to join Dhanush for Aanand L Rai's next

Hrithik Roshan, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush might collaborate for Aanand L Rai's film

Hrithik Roshan is currently basking in the success of Super 30. The movie which revolves around Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar received lukewarm response from critics, however, the film has minted over Rs 100 crores. The actor is getting a lot of offers but he is choosing his projects quite wisely. Reports of Hrithik collaborating with Aanand L Rai has also hit the headlines. However, what makes this collaboration interesting that Dhanush is already a part of the project and Sara Ali Khan has been rumoured to be approached for the role of leading lady.

If this star cast joins Aanand L Rai for his next, then definitely it will raise curiosity among fans. For unversed, this will be Dhanush's second project with Rai. He made his debut with much-loved 2013 film Raanjhanaa, also starring Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol. Dhanush recently opened up about his second film with Rai in an event, however, he refused to divulge more details and confirmed that soon an official announcement will be released.

As per report in Pinkvilla, "Hrithik Roshan has been approached for the film. Hrithik has been flooded with offers in the last few months. He has been considered for the film but he is yet to sign on the dotted line, we are waiting for the official announcement this amazing news''.

A source close to the development informed the website, ''Sara will play the main protagonist in the film. A month ago, Sara had been spotted at Rai's Andheri office. They were discussing two films and Sara who has been a fan of Rai's films loved this project. It's not known if Sara will be romancing both Dhanush and Hrithik in the movie. But it definitely is an interesting cast for sure." It will be a first time pairing for both Sara-Hrithik and Sara-Dhanush''.

Makers are planning to start the film early next year as Hrithik is next doing Satte Pe Satta remake, which is Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty's project. On the other hand, Sara will soon start another big project. Hence, Rai's film will go on the floors from early 2020.

Aanand L Rai is known for gems such as Tanu Weds Manu franchise and Raanjhanaa