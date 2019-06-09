Happy Birthday Sonam Kapoor: Anand Ahuja shares adorable pictures with his 'girlfriend forever'

Anand Ahuja shares adorable pictures with Sonam Kapoor

The adorable goofy couple Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, who are no less than BFF always woo their fans with their sparkling chemistry. The couple often shares photos with each other on social media leaving their followers in awe. Sonam and Anand,who tied the knot last year after dating for a while are sheer couple goals. Their camaraderie is unmissable. As Sonam Kapoor celebrates her birthday today, hubby Anand Ahuja took to social media to wish his darling wife. Sister Rhea Kapoor also wished her better half in an adorable post. Designer Masaba Gupta also shared a sneak-peek into last night's intimate birthday celebration

Sonam has turned a year older today and her near and dear ones took to Instagram to wish the birthday girl. ''#girlfriendforever #everydayphenomenal ... Happy Birthday to my,'' wrote Anand Ahuja alongside throwback photos. ''Love you the most in the world,'' commented Sonam. The actress' stylist sister Rhea Kapoor wrote, ''Happy birthday sister, better half, muse, best friend. Can’t live without you,'' alongside a gorgeous picture of both of them. ''Love you.. I most definitely cannot function with out you.. each one half of a whole we are,'' Sonam wrote on the post.

Stylist Masaba Gupta also wished the actress. She wrote, ''Happy birthday Sonam. You’re all kinds of wonderful. And I love you,'' to which Sonam replied, ''Love you my masu.. you are the hottest and only deserve the best!''.

On a related note, Anand and Sonam celebrated their first wedding anniversary around a month back. The duo wrote a heart-melting note for each other on social media to mark the special day. Sonam and Anand is not that conventional Bollywood celebrity couple. Though they keep sharing their pictures on social media, they're not into too much PDA. They are just as natural as any other Indian married couple could be.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot on May 8 last year in Mumbai. Their wedding was a lavish affair, attended by who's who of Bollywood including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and others.

Meanwhile, Sonam will next be seen in The Zoya Factor opposite Dulquer Salmaan.