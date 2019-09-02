Image Source : INSTAGRAM Do dil mil rahe hain in Austria, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have made it quite clear

Ever since actors Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora opened up about their relationship, their Instagram pages have been brimming with subtle declarations of love for each other.



And the latest such post is what we dig for.



Kapoor recently shared an image of two heart-shaped balloons and captioned it -- "do dil mil rahe hain".



Image Source : INSTAGRAM Do dil mil rahe hain in Austria, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have made it quite clear



'Do dil mil rahe hain' notably is a popular love song from the movie Dil Se, which marked the onset of Malaika's popularity in the Indian film industry.



Malaika danced on a moving train with Shah Rukh Khan to the film's song 'Chhaiya Chhaiya' and took the nation by storm.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Malaika Arora in Austria with Arjun Kapoor



The love birds -- Arjun and Malaika -- are currently in Austria and have been sharing pictures from the loved up vacation.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Malaika Arora with Arjun Kapoor.



Image Source : INSTAGRAM Malaika Arora on vacation with Arjun Kapoor

This morning only Malaika shared her "Happy Sunday" picture and what caught our attention is the flood of comments below the picture.



Arjun Kapoor's uncle Sanjay Kapoor left a quirky comment on Malaika's picture: "Your in-house photographer is doing a good job @malaikaaroraofficial."

Well, we all know who the photographer is. Ahem!On a related note, Malaika Arora opened up about her divorce with Arbaaz Khan a few weeks back, citing how the ex-couple stayed in contact for their son Arhaan Khan.Arjun Kapoor has meanwhile refuted rumours of marrying Malaika any time soon.

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News