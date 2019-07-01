Dangal director Nitish Tiwari reacts to Zaira Wasim's decision on leaving films

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Zaira Wasim to leave the film industry

Zaira Wasim who made her Bollywood debut with Nitesh Tiwari's Dangal which also had the Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan is the highest-grossing Indian film worldwide. The film broke all the records at the box office. The 18-year-old actress won National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress and Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress.

At a small age, it took only two movies to show everyone her potential. Before Bollywood could do justice with the wealth of talent she had, Zaira decided to leave Bollywood industry for good. On Sunday morning, fans and her colleagues woke up to a post for the actress announcing her disassociation from the field as it has subconsciously transitioned her out of her imaan.

Zaira wrote in a lengthy post, "Five years ago, I made a decision that changed my life forever. As I stepped my foot in Bollywood, it opened doors of massive popularity for me. I started to become the prime candidate of public attention, I was projected as the gospel of the idea of success and was often identified as a role model for the youth. However, that's never something that I set out to do or become, especially with regards to my ideas of success and failure, which I had just started to explore and understand."

Zaira Wasim's director of her debut, who brought her to the world of films supported her decision. Nitesh Tiwari told Mid-Day, "I read about it this afternoon, and it came as a shock to me. This was unexpected, but at the end of the day, it is her life and she has the right to lead it the way she [deems fit]."

Zaira Wasim was applauded for Advait Chandan's directorial Secret Superstar. Zaira's journey in Bollywood was not less than a roller coaster ride, she was accused of supporting the cause of the Indian state and going against the Kashmiris by playing an Indian wrestler. She was also targetted for meeting Jammu and Kashmir previous chief minister Mehbooba Mufti.

It was also reported that Zaira was battling depression. When Mid-Day asked Nitesh if she had a word with him during that phase, he said, "Zaira and I lost touch post Dangal. We briefly met during award shows. Her reasons are best known to her. She must have thought about it and taken the step. None of us has the right to pass judgment on what she has decided."

Zaira Wasim is all set to appear in Shonali Bose directorial The Sky Is Pink which is going to be her last film. The makers of the film supported Wasim's decision. They issued a statement, that read, "Zaira is an exceptional artiste and we are lucky to have had her play Aisha Chaudhury in our film. She has been a complete professional all through the shoot. This is a purely personal decision, which she has taken after much thought and we will support her in every way, now and always."

The cast of the film includes Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar in lead roles. The film is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP Movies. The film is expected to release on October 11, 2019.