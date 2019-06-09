Bharat Box Office Collection: Salman Khan starrer zooms past Rs 100 crore mark, mints Rs 122.20 crore in 4 days

Salman Khan starrer Bharat Box Office Collection Day 4

Salman Khan's 2019 Eid offering Bharat has entered Rs 100 crore club and seeing its box office performance, it seems that Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial won't be stopping before its second century. The movie, which has become Salman's biggest Eid opener so far witnessed a jump on weekend. For unversed, Bharat minted Rs 42.30 crore on day 1. Seeing the current trend, it is expected that theatres will witness a rise in footfalls on Sunday, thus inching Bharat closer to Rs 200 crore mark. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie is being loved by family audience.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to put latest Box office collection of Bharat. He wrote, ''#Bharat rocks the BO... Biz jumps on Day 4... Multiplexes join the party, single screens rock-steady... Will continue its winning streak today [Sun]... Being patronised by family audience... Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr, Sat 26.70 cr. Total: ₹ 122.20 cr. India biz.''

Bharat was released on 4,700 screens in India along with 30 other countries simultaneously. Bharat's first-day collection was also marred by World Cup 2019 India vs South Africa match. Unlike Race 3 and Tubelight, which released on Eid, Bharat resonated well with his fans. The movie had all the elements which can make Salman fans go gaga-romance, emotions, action, and comedy.

Talking about first-day collection of Salman Khan's Eid offerings for the past few years, Sultan, which released in 2016 minted Rs 36 crore at the box office on day 1, whereas the superstar's 2017 release Tubelight made Rs 21.15 crore on day 2. On a related note, Race 3, which released on last Eid minted Rs. 27.50 crore on day 1.

India TV's film critic Mansi Jain wrote, "While Salman is at the center-stage of this drama, Sunil Grover raises the bar for himself and Katrina Kaif yet again impresses us with her grace. Bharat is a good amalgamation of emotions and humour with tadka of Salman Khan-moments. Overall, the movie has its heart at the right place and is indeed, 'Journey of a man and a nation together'."

