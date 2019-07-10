Image Source : TWITTER Batla House trailer: John Abraham all set to unroll the truth behind 2008 Delhi encounter

John Abraham is all set to be back on the big screen with his next Batla House, after successfully experimenting with the patriotism genre in recent films such as Romeo Akbar Walter, Satyameva Jayat' and Parmanu. The film is inspired by the real event that took place almost a decade ago on September 19, 2008. The Batla House trailer is out now, and we must say it looks intriguing all the way.

Taking to Twitter, John Abraham shared Batla House trailer with a caption that read, "Was the nation prejudiced or was it really a fake encounter? The questions will finally be answered. #BatlaHouseTrailer out now".

Watch the Official Trailer of Batla House here:

Talking about Batla House, the film is directed by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and John Abraham. It also stars Mrunal Thakur as the female lead. Batla House is set to hit the screens on August 15, 2019.

After releasing Satyameva Jayate on Independence Day last year, the actor will once again have his film hitting the screens on a national holiday.