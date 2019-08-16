Batla House Box Office Collection Day 1: John Abraham’s action thriller makes decent opening

This Friday saw the clash of the Desi Boys Akshay Kumar and John Abraham as their films Mission Mangal and Batla House made their way to the silver screens. There was a tough competition for two as there was also the festival time since everyone was celebrating Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan. There were many claiming that it would be difficult for John this time, however, the film has started off well in the first and has made decent collection on the first day of its release.

As per the early estimates, Batla House has collected Rs 14 crore (approx) on its first day. As per BoxOffice India, the film gained momentum during the evening and the major factor that helped it was the advance bookings of Mission Mangal at prime multiplexes that left the audience with the only choice of watching the other film.

Talking about both the collections of the film trade analyst Girish Johar told the Indian Express, "Independence Day is a big holiday and whatever films are released during this time gets a huge jump in the collections. Hence, with word of mouth being the key factor for the Nikkhil Advani directorial, he is expecting Rs 13-15 crore collection for Batla House on the day of its release and the total collection for Independence Day weekend might be around Rs 35-40 crore."

Read Batla House Review here.

The film has been directed by Nikhil Advani and the plot revolved around the 2008 encounter with alleged terrorists that happened in Batla House in Jamia Nagar, Delhi. John is seen playing the role of ACP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who was a crucial figure in the Delhi Police's special cell. Have a look at the trailer here:

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page