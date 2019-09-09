Akshay Kumar will be unstoppable next year with a movie release every big festival

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Akshay will be seen in four big releases next year

2019 has been a very fruitful year for Akshay Kumar. His releases this, so far feature huge box office successes like Kesari and Mission Mangal and he awaits to entertain us more with films like Housefull4 and Good News in the pipeline for this year.

But that’s not all Akshay will be quite busy entertaining us in the year 2020 too. On his 52nd birthday, he announced that he will be essaying the role of Prithivi Raj Chauhan in Yashraj's upcoming movie titled Prithviraj.

We bring to the list of movies Akshay Kumar films that are ready to rule the box office collections next year

Sooryavanshi

Akshay Kumar's upcoming film with Rohit Shetty

Akshay Kumar will be seen playing the role of a cop in this Rohit Shetty directorial. In Shetty's last film Simba, Akshay's character DCP Sooryavanshi was introduced towards the end. Akshay will be seen as the chief of the Anti-terrorism Squad. This will also be a reunion for Akshay with Katrina Kaif as both will be sharing screen space after 10 years. The film is slated to release on 27 March 2020

Laxmi Bomb

This remake of Tamil horror-comedy, Kanchana directed by Raghav Lawrence will see Akshay Kumar playing the role of a man possessed by the ghost of a transgender. Kiara Advani will be seen opposite Akshay in this film. Rumors suggest that Amitabh Bachchan can also be part of the project. Laxmi Bomb was slated to release on June 5 but now it will get an Eid release and hit theatres on May 22

Prithviraj

On his birthday Akshay announced that he will be seen playing the role of Rajput warrior-king Prithvi Raj Chauhan in his upcoming film Prithviraj. This Diwali bound release is speculated to be one of the biggest Akshay Kumar films. Produced by Yashraj Films the movie will be directed by Chandra Prakash Diwedi.

Bachchan Pandey

Akshay released the first poster of the movie on Instagram. Posting on his Instagram on July 26 Akshay wrote Coming on Christmas 2020! ‪In & As #BachchanPandey

‪In #SajidNadiadwala’s Next, directed by @farhadsamji ‬

@nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala Bachchan Pandey will be a remake of Tamil blockbuster Veeram will be directed by Farhad Samji. Bachchan Pandey is set for a clash with Aamir Khan's upcoming Lal Singh Chaddha which is a remake of the Tom Hanks starrer Hollywood film, Forrest Gump, which will also be releasing on the Christmas weekend.

At 52, Akshay can compete with any youngster when it comes to his energy and hunger to work. We can't wait to see Akshay entertaining us with his films next year.