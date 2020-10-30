Pawan Singh’s Bhojpuri song 'Nazar Milao Babuan Se' crosses 10 million views on YouTube

Image Source : YOUTUBE Pawan Singh Bhojpuri song

Bhojpuri actor and singer Pawan Singh’s song 'Nazar Milao Babuan Se' is a sensation on YouTube these days. Due to Pawan’s strong voice and different style, this song has crossed 10 Million mark and is creating a boom among the fans.

In the video, Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh is seen in a rough look wearing a white Pathani suit style kurta pyjama. Reportedly the song hit 1 Crore views because of its lyrics which are being liked by the people. 'Nazar Milao Babuan Se' was launched on PRA Films YouTube channel on 14 September 2020 and both the song and the video started gathering attention from viewers as soon as it was released.

Here, take a look at the song 'Nazar Milao Babuan Se'

Apart from Pawan Singh the song has been sung by Sona Singh. His popularity is increasing rapidly.

Arun Bihari and Vinay Nirmal have penned down the lyrics of the song and Chhota Baba Basahi has given the music. In the video, Sona Singh has shown her amazing dance moves with Pawan Singh which has created a buzz on social media.

Earlier this year, his another song 'Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai' became the number one trending on YouTube and was loved by everyone. The track’s video, choreographed and directed by Mudassar Khan, features phenomenal dancer Lauren and Pawan, who displays his Bollywood moves for the first time ever, and has striking chemistry with the actress. The video of the song has a riot of colours, giving it the vibrant feels of a perfect desi Holi number. The track has been released on February 23, 2020, by Jjust Music on YouTube.

