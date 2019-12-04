Bhojpuri actress Monalisa's sun-kissed picture in red swimwear sets internet on fire

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bhojpuri actress Monalisa's sun-kissed picture in red swimwear sets the internet on fire

Bhojpuri cinema's popular actress Monalisa aka Antara Biswas loves to keep her fans updated with her latest pictures on social media. The actress recently shared a picture on the internet that has caught everyone's attention to the fullest. Currently, she has been rocking it on the Indian Television with her show Nazar. In this show, Monalisa plays the role of a 'daayan' aka a witch - Mohana - who has been turned after having a daughter to look after.

Taking to Instagram, Monalisa shared the picture in which she can be seen wearing a red swimwear having a gala time at the pool. "Sunkissed", she wrote on the caption.

Born in a Bengali family, Monalisa completed her school and college studies from Kolkata. She started working from the age of 16. She used to work in a restaurant when she was 16 years old.

Apart from this, he also worked as a 'guest relation executive' in some hotels in Kolkata. She then appeared in Oriya videos and acted in several B grade films.

Monalisa is currently seen in Star Plus' serial Nazar. The show stars Monalisa as a witch named Mohana. Her character is well-liked among the audience.

