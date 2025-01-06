AR Rahman: Seven classics of Mozart of Madras | Birthday special

Follow us on Image Source : FILE AR Rahman

A.R. Rahman, fondly known as the "Mozart of Madras," is a musical genius who has redefined the global soundscape with his unparalleled ability to fuse Indian classical traditions with contemporary music. Born on January 6, 1967, his journey from composing jingles to winning Oscars, Grammys, and a multitude of accolades has inspired millions worldwide.

Rahman's soulful melodies, innovative compositions, and heartfelt lyrics have transcended cultural and linguistic barriers, making him a global icon. On his birthday, we celebrate not just his remarkable achievements but also the way his music continues to unite hearts and spread the message of love and harmony across the world.

As the Grammy Award-winning maestro turns 58 today, let's celebrate his musical journey by revisiting seven timeless classics that have captivated our hearts and souls:

1. "Roja" (1992) – The enchanting soundtrack from this film, especially "Yeh Haseen Vadiya" and "Roja Jaaneman," marked Rahman’s sensational debut and remains iconic.

2. "Dil Se" (1998) – Songs like "Jiya Jale" and the electrifying "Chaiyya Chaiyya" continue to be celebrated for their vibrant energy and unique melodies.

3. "Taal" (1999) – A masterful blend of Indian classical and modern beats, with hits like "Taal Se Taal Mila" and "Ishq Bina," cemented Rahman’s place as a musical visionary.

4. "Lagaan" (2001) – The Oscar-nominated score, featuring gems like "Mitwa" and "O Rey Chhori," perfectly complemented this epic period drama.

5. "Bombay" (1995) – Songs like "Humma Humma" and the haunting "Kannalane" ("Kehna Hi Kya" in Hindi) are timeless pieces blending emotion and rhythm.

6. "Slumdog Millionaire" (2008) – The globally acclaimed soundtrack, with "Jai Ho" earning Rahman an Academy Award, introduced his genius to the world stage.

7. "Rockstar" (2011) – With tracks like "Kun Faya Kun" and "Nadaan Parindey," Rahman showcased his ability to evoke deep spiritual and emotional connections.