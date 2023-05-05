Yelahanka election 2023: Direct fight between BJP and Congress in Bengaluru's constituency

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Yelahanka sees traditionally direct fight between BJP and Congress

Yelahanka election 2023: Yelahanka Assembly constituency, one of the 225 seats in the Karnataka Assembly, is located in Bangalore Urban district. It falls under Chikballapur Lok Sabha constituency which is presented by BJP leader BN Bache Gowda.

In 2018, BJP won Yelahanka seat. BJP SR Vishwanath defeated JD-S leader AM Hanumanthegowda with a margin of 42503 votes in 2018 assembly election. There is an advantage with BJP as it is the ruling party in the state and Lok Sabha constituency ans assembly constituency both belong to the saffron party.

Over 3,600 candidates filed a total of 5,102 nominations for the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka. The process of filing nominations papers began on April 13 with the election notification being issued. Of the total nominations, 4,710 were filed by 3,327 male candidates and 391 nominations were by 304 female candidates. The last date of withdrawal of candidature was April 24. Of the total 224 constituencies, 36 seats have been reserved for Scheduled Castes and 15 for Scheduled Tribes. The counting of votes is on May 13. The state has 5.24 crore voters and 58,282 polling stations. One nomination has been filed by an "other gender" candidate.

