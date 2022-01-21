BJP leader Aparna Yadav visits father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav's residence to seek his blessings

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @APARNABISHT7 Aparna Yadav meets father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav days after joining BJP

Highlights Aparna Yadav, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's sister-in-law, joined the BJP on Jan 19

Aparna is married to Prateek, the son of Mulayam's 2nd wife. Akhilesh is his son from first marriage

For the BJP, Aparna's entry is seen as a big acquisition that could dent SP's prospects in polls

Aparna Yadav, days after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Friday sought the blessings of her father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav. She met the Samajwadi Party patriarch at the latter's residence in Lucknow.

Aparna tweeted a photo of her with Mulayam Singh Yadav. She can be seen touching the feet of Mulayam. "After taking membership of Bharatiya Janata Party, on coming to Lucknow, took blessings from Father/Netaji," she tweeted in Hindi.

Aparna joined the BJP on Wednesday in Delhi in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and the party’s state chief Swatantra Dev Singh. Aparna said that she has always been impressed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and added that the nation's interest has always been her priority.

"I have always been inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Aparna Yadav had said. "I now want to try and do better for the country. I have always been very impressed by the schemes of the BJP and I will do my best in the party," she added.

The development highlights the rift in the SP's ruling family at a time when Akhilesh Yadav has been working to rally the party's base in the run up to the state assembly polls. According to the sources, Aparna Yadav has sought a ticket from the Lucknow Cantt assembly seat.

Aparna Yadav had in the past lauded some initiatives of the BJP government. She had even donated Rs 11 lakh to the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Aparna Yadav contested the 2017 assembly elections from Lucknow Cantt seat and finished second. She lost to Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate Rita Bahuguna Joshi and secured about 63,000 votes.

Aparna is married to Prateek Yadav, the son of Mulayam Singh Yadav's second wife Sadhna Gupta, while Akhilesh Yadav is his son from the first marriage.

Elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

