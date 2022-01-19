'I congratulate her and happy that Samajwadi ideology is expanding': Akhilesh on Aparna Yadav joining BJP

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Aparna Yadav, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadavs daughter-in-law being greeted by BJP National President JP Nadda, at BJP HQ in New Delhi

Akhilesh Yadav on Aparna Yadav joining BJP: Extending his good wishes to his sister-in-law, Aparna Yadav, who on Wednesday joined BJP, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav said it is good that his party's ideology has now reached the ruling party's doorstep.

"First of all I would like to congratulate Aparna and I am happy that socialist ideology is expanding," he said, and added, "Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) tried to explain a lot but nothing happened."

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav joined the BJP on Wednesday, asserting that she has always been impressed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She joined the party in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and its state chief Swatantra Dev Singh.

Expressing her admiration for Modi, she also said the nation's interest has always been a priority for her and praised several schemes of the BJP government for cleanliness, empowerment of women and employment.

Aparna Yadav is married to Prateek Yadav, son of Mulayam Singh Yadav's second wife while SP president Akhilesh Yadav is his son from the first marriage.

