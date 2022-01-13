UP Polls: Imran Masood's brother Noman joins BSP, to contest from Gangoh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati during a meeting with party workers at the party office in Lucknow.

Highlights Noman Masood joined the BSP after resigning from the Congress

Noman Masood had lost polls in 2017 to BJP's Pradeep Kumar

Noman lost in the 2019 bypoll as well from Gangoh to BJP leader Kirat Singh

Noman Masood, the brother of Imran Masood who recently quit the Congress and joined the Samajwadi Party, has joined the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), party president Mayawati said in a tweet.

The BSP has fielded Noman from the Gangoh constituency of the Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh.

"Noman Masood, nephew of former Union Minister Rashid Masood and brother of Imran Masood joined Bahujan Samaj Party yesterday, leaving Lok Dal. The party has made him the candidate from the Gangoh assembly seat," she tweeted.

In the 2017 polls, BJP's Pradeep Kumar had won from here, defeating Noman by a margin of around 38,000 votes. In the 2019 bypolls, BJP leader Kirat Singh won from here. He had defeated Noman by a margin of 5,300 votes.

Besides, Congress leader Salman Sayeed quit the party and joined the BSP on Wednesday night. The party has fielded him from the Charthawal assembly seat in Muzaffarnagar.

Salman Sayeed is the son of former UP minister and Congress leader S Saiduzzaman. Salman met Mayawati last night in Lucknow after leaving the Congress.

The Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases in February-March starting from February 10. Counting of votes will be held on March 10.

