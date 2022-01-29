UP Election 2022: Mulayam Yadav happy with my decision to join BJP, says Aparna Yadav at Chunav Manch

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJP leader Aparna Yadav at Chunav Manch 2022.

Daughter-in-law of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav and BJP leader Aparna Yadav on Saturday said that his father-in-law was happy with her decision of joining the BJP. FULL UP ELECTIONS COVERAGE

Speaking at India TV's Chunav Manch, Aparna Yadav said that Mulayam Singh is happy with my decision to join the Bharatiya Janata Party. Aparna is the younger daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. MORE ON CHUNAV MANCH 2022

Aparna Yadav said she was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership vision. "The nation's interest has always been a priority for her," she said.

Aparna Yadav said that she doesn't have aspirations to get a ticket from the BJP to contest polls. I will follow whatever the party leadership decides for me. She had contested the 2017 assembly polls on the Samajwadi Party ticket from Lucknow Cantt but had lost to BJP's Rita Bahuguna Joshi, now a Lok Sabha member.

Aparna Yadav heaped praise on the Modi government at the Centre and Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh. She said that the BJP has done what could not be done in 15 years.

Aparna Yadav begins her speech by reciting a Ram doha at India TV's Chunav Manch. She said, "Those who do not talk about Ram will be perished."

BJP leader Aparna Yadav charged that the Opposition is trying to divide India, not the BJP. She said that the BJP's principle is 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas'.

