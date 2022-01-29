UP Election 2022: No aspirations for ticket from BJP, says Aparna Yadav at Chunav Manch

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aparna Yadav at India TV Chunav Manch 2022

Newly inducted BJP leader Aparna Yadav on Saturday spoke to India TV at Chunav Manch 2022. Ahead of UP assembly elections 2022, she said that she doens't aspire for a ticket or any particular favors from the Bhartiya Janata Party.

"BJP is a party that works on discipline and I have immense faith in my party. Hence, whatever the party decides for me, I will accept". When told about reports doing rounds that the BJP may field her against brother-in-law Akhilesh from Karhal seat, Aparna Yadav said she will accept whatever party decides for her.

Why Aparna Yadav chose BJP?

During her interaction with India TV during Chunav Manch, Aparna addressed the obvious question of why she joined BJP, despite her family's rivalry with the party, whose most members are part of the Samajwadi Party. She said "I am a part of BJP today because I value my country more than my family, and whoever supports the country will have my support".

When asked about uncle Shivpal Yadav's comment that she should've valued family and not joined BJP, Aparna said, "I don't know what was my uncle's intention behind the statement, but if he himself took the advice he is extending towards me, he wouldn't have formed a party of his own".

Aparna Yadav sang praises of the BJP, and the leadership of UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She said, "I have deeply observed and followed the growth of all policies by the BJP. Be it Swacch Bharat Abhiyan or any other such policies and they work for the country".

She also said that she took the blessings of her father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav after joining BJP and he is 'happy' with her decision. "We are independent women of an independent country and hence I took my independent decision to join the BJP".