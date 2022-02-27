UP Elections 2022: Polls a fight between dynasts and diehard nationalists says PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ ARENARENDRAMODI Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally in Deoria, UP.

Highlights PM Modi says polls are a fight between the dynasts and diehard nationalists

"Yogi Adityanath government modernised sugar mills and facilitated ethanol blending", said PM

PM was addressing a rally in Deoria

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Uttar Pradesh elections are a fight between the dynasts and diehard nationalists, which the opposition parties do not understand.

Addressing his second election rally of the day in Deoria, Modi attacked previous governments in Uttar Pradesh.

"The previous governments shut sugar mills and didn’t clear dues of sugarcane farmers. Whereas the Yogi Adityanath government modernised sugar mills and facilitated ethanol blending, which fetched about Rs 12,000 crore for the state", said the PM.

The Assembly constituencies in Deoria district will go to the polls in the sixth phase of the elections on March 3.

