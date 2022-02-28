Follow us on Image Source : PTI Dynasts dented country's self-confidence by questioning Covid vaccine: PM Modi attacks Akhilesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a swipe at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav during a public meeting today in Maharajganj. He came down heavily against the family led Opposition parties, saying "dynasts" never miss a chance to dent the country's self-confidence.

"Today India has given over 200 million vaccine doses free of cost to its citizens. This is the strength of a self-reliant and powerful India. But these 'parivaarwaadis (family-led political parties)' do not want to see a strong India. They keep creating obstacles. That's why they have to be defeated once again in this elections," he said.

"You all must remain watchful of these 'family politicians. The more we are working hard for the development of the districts, the more they have pushed back the development due to their dynastic politics", he further said.

Taking a swipe at rivals, the prime minister said they always cared for the interest of their family but the BJP government has worked for the poor by providing them health insurance and electricity.

The political campaign in Maharajganj came ahead of polling in Uttar Pradesh for the sixth phase. Polling in Maharajganj will take place in the sixth phase on March 3.

(ANI/PTI Inputs)