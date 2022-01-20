UP Assembly Election 2022: Full list of AIMIM candidates  

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi's party All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Thursday released a list of three candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will be held in seven phases starting from February 10 and will end on March 7. The results will be out on March 10.
Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022- Full Coverage
Constituency - Candidate:
- Budhana - Bhim Singh Baliyan
- Kursi - Hazi Engg. Kumail Ashraf Khan
- Nanpara - Maulana Laeeque
ALSO READ | UP elections 2022: Full list of BJP candidates
Also Read | UP elections 2022: Full list of Congress candidates