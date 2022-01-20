UP Assembly Election 2022: Full list of AIMIM candidates  

Friday, January 21, 2022
     
Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will be held in seven phases starting from February 10 and will end on March 7. The results will be out on March 10. 

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
Lucknow Published on: January 20, 2022 23:54 IST
Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi's party All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Thursday released a list of three candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. 

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022- Full Coverage

 

Constituency - Candidate:

  • Budhana - Bhim Singh Baliyan 
  • Kursi - Hazi Engg. Kumail Ashraf Khan
  • Nanpara - Maulana Laeeque

