UP Assembly Election 2022: Full list of AIMIM candidates  

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi's party All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Thursday released a list of three candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will be held in seven phases starting from February 10 and will end on March 7. The results will be out on March 10.

Constituency - Candidate:

Budhana - Bhim Singh Baliyan

Kursi - Hazi Engg. Kumail Ashraf Khan

Nanpara - Maulana Laeeque

